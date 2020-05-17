COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Sunday, May 17

It's the first weekend of the spring lobster season and, as a quick scroll through social media would suggest, the first big feed of the season for many Islanders.

The spring season was delayed by two weeks due to COVID-19.

P.E.I. National Park will remain closed to visitors throughout the Victoria Day weekend.

Many businesses and services are preparing to reopen on May 22, including the Brackley Drive-In.

Pride P.E.I. is asking Islanders to display a rainbow today in recognition of International Day against homophobia, transphobia and biphobia.

Mary Judson says she'd be 'lost' without her shih tzu-terrier mix Guinness. (Submitted by Mary A Judson)

Owners are sharing stories about how their pets are providing comfort and normalcy though COVID-19.

UPEI will adopt a "blended framework" for the fall semester that includes online instruction for some programs and in-person, on-campus instruction for others.

The newcomers association on P.E.I. is rolling out a social media campaign next week to combat some racist comments that have been circulating since the pandemic began.

P.E.I. has had no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 17 days. All 27 previous cases have recovered.

Also in the news

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

Here are charts tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.

