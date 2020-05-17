COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Sunday, May 17
Two things are making life easier for Islanders this weekend — pets and lobster
It's the first weekend of the spring lobster season and, as a quick scroll through social media would suggest, the first big feed of the season for many Islanders.
The spring season was delayed by two weeks due to COVID-19.
P.E.I. National Park will remain closed to visitors throughout the Victoria Day weekend.
Many businesses and services are preparing to reopen on May 22, including the Brackley Drive-In.
Pride P.E.I. is asking Islanders to display a rainbow today in recognition of International Day against homophobia, transphobia and biphobia.
Owners are sharing stories about how their pets are providing comfort and normalcy though COVID-19.
UPEI will adopt a "blended framework" for the fall semester that includes online instruction for some programs and in-person, on-campus instruction for others.
The newcomers association on P.E.I. is rolling out a social media campaign next week to combat some racist comments that have been circulating since the pandemic began.
P.E.I. has had no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 17 days. All 27 previous cases have recovered.
Also in the news
- P.E.I.'s oldest businesses have been through tough times before, including wars and economic downturns — but they say it's nothing like the COVID-19 pandemic.
- With tourism entirely shut down, and no clear idea when it will open, some short-term rental operators are offering up their units for long-term rentals.
- Up 3,300 licensed child-care spaces are expected to open starting May 22
- The province is planning for what Phase 3 could look at for seasonal residents and cottagers on P.E.I.
- P.E.I. Cannabis stores will reopen next week, and liquor stores that are still closed will follow a few days later.
- P.E.I.'s plan to launch Phase 3 of its ease-back plan will be expedited to an expected start of June 1 from June 12. Phase 3 will include the reopening of things like esthetic services, indoor and outdoor dining and campgrounds.
Further resources
- Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.
- Here are charts tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.
COVID-19: What you need to know
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
Common symptoms include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Tiredness.
But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.
Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.
What should I do if I feel sick?
Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.
How can I protect myself?
- Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.
- Practise physical distancing.
More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.