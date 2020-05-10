COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Sunday, May 10

P.E.I. has relaxed some of its COVID-19 restrictions just in time for Mother's Day.

Members of a household can now gather indoors with up to five other people, and outdoors with up to 10 other people. The new rules came into place Friday.

That means some families will be able to gather for Mother's Day celebrations.

If you're looking for some music to play for your get-together, here is what some Islanders have been listening to during the pandemic.

On a poster board at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown, visitors and staff have been writing messages about what they plan to do when the pandemic is over.

The next COVID-19 briefing by the P.E.I. government and Chief Public Health Office is scheduled for Monday. As of Friday, there were no new confirmed cases on P.E.I. All 27 previous cases have recovered.

Dr. Heather Morrison told CBC News: Compass what Islanders should expect going forward now that restrictions are beginning to lift.

An Island woman is using 3D printer to make "ear savers" for health-care workers.

P.E.I.'s nine craft breweries report estimated sales losses ranging from 40 to 80 per cent.

Health PEI plans to create a COVID-19 unit within the Prince Edward Home to be used for any long-term care resident — living in any long-term care facility on the Island — who is diagnosed with the illness.

P.E.I. MP Wayne Easter warns if you refuse to work during the pandemic your CERB could be cut off.

Also in the news

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

Here are charts tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.

A full list of COVID-19 cancellations can be viewed here. You can report closures on our cancellation hotline at 1-877-236-9350.

