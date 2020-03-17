P.E.I. Premier Dennis King declared a public health emergency on COVID-19 Monday, and announced a $25-million emergency contingency fund for Islanders financially affected.

The P.E.I. Federation of Agriculture is concerned about the closure of Canada's borders to foreign nationals. Temporary foreign workers are needed to help plant crops.

Islanders are being asked to work from home and stay at home whenever possible. Provincial government employees who can will begin working from home, and officials said access to provincial buildings will be restricted.

The P.E.I. Supreme Court and Court of Appeal suspended all in-person court appearances until further notice, other than for urgent or emergency matters. Provincial courts will remain open and are asking clients to comply with social distancing practices, a release issued Monday evening says.

The province will its hold daily briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. AT.

In the first of two press briefings Monday, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison urged Islanders to consider what's essential before heading outside.

In the second press briefing, Premier Dennis King declared a public health emergency and announced a $25-million aid package for businesses and workers affected by closures. Officials urged people to simply stay at home if possible.

Some P.E.I. restaurants have begun to restrict hours or close altogether.

Starting today, child-care centres on the Island are closed.

Bedford MacDonald House, Charlottetown men's shelter, set up a COVID-19 isolation room for guests who experiencing symptoms of of the disease.

Health

Prior to Sunday's press conference, many seniors' homes and community care facilities across the province had already closed to outside visitors. That is now recommended for all such facilities.

Health PEI is rescheduling non-essential appointments, and said those affected will be contacted directly.

People who are ill or showing any symptoms of illness are being asked to call 811 and stay away from any P.E.I. health-care centres, unless they are seeking treatment.

Morrison confirmed the first case of COVID-19 on P.E.I. Saturday. The case is a Queens County woman in her 50s who returned last weekend from a cruise. She is self-isolating and is reported to be doing well.

Schools, colleges and university

The government has closed P.E.I. schools until at least April 6, but online learning could begin as soon as March 23.

On Sunday evening, Morrison and Education Minister Brad Trivers announced the closures of child-care centres and schools in response to COVID-19 on P.E.I.

UPEI has suspended in-person classes for the remainder of the semester.

Holland College announced classes at all locations will be suspended March 16-20.

Travel

Saturday morning, Canadians abroad were advised to return home as soon as possible while commercial flights remain available. Some Islanders in Europe have already had their flights cancelled, and are having trouble rebooking.

P.E.I. is recommending Islanders cancel all non-essential travel outside Canada.

Any Islanders who have travelled outside of Canada — whether experiencing symptoms or not — are recommended to self-isolate for 14 days following their return if they travelled after March 8.

The federal government announced Friday there will be a ban on boats and cruise ships carrying more than 500 people from docking at Canadian ports until July

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions.

