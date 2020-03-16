Monday March 16: How COVID-19 is affecting P.E.I. today

Schools will be closed until at least April 6, but online learning could begin as soon as March 23.

Daycares across P.E.I. will close indefinitely starting Tuesday.

Some Prince Edward Islanders are having difficulty getting back to Canada as airlines cancel flights.

The province will be holding daily briefings on the COVID-19 pandemic at 1 p.m. AT.

There continues to be a growing number of cancellations and precautions being implemented to protect Islanders.

A full list of COVID-19 cancellations can be viewed here.

Today's top stories

On Saturday morning, Canadians were are abroad were advised to return home as soon as possible while commercial flights remain available. Some Islanders in Europe have already had their flights cancelled, and are having trouble rebooking.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison held two briefings Sunday, and the province will hold daily briefings at 1 p.m.

In Sunday afternoon's press briefing, Morrison provided new recommendations and clarifications: no more visitations to long term and community care facilities, both public and private and Health PEI is moving to essential services meaning things that can be postponed will be rescheduled.

A seniors care home operator is making efforts to prevent mental health problems among its residents. With no visitors, social isolation could lead to depression.

On Sunday evening, P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison and Minister of Education Brad Trivers announced the closures of child-care centres and schools in response to COVID-19 on P.E.I.

Health

Prior to Sunday's press conference, many seniors' homes and community care facilities across the province had already been closed to outside visitors. That is now recommended for all such facilities.

Health PEI is rescheduling non-essential appointments. Those affected will be contacted directly.

People who are ill or showing any symptoms of illness are being asked to stay away from any health care centre on P.E.I., unless they are seeking treatment.

Morrison confirmed the first case of COVID-19 on P.E.I. on Saturday. The case is a Queens County woman in her 50s who returned last weekend from a cruise. She called 811 after developing symptoms upon her return. The tests were sent to the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg.

In the same press conference Saturday, Morrison clarified that self-isolation is only recommended for those who have travelled outside of the country after March 8. Those who travelled prior to that date are still being asked to monitor for symptoms.

Schools, colleges and university



UPEI has suspended in-person classes for the remainder of the semester.

Holland College announced classes at all locations will be suspended March 16-20.

Travel

Canada's minister of foreign affairs urged Canadian travellers to return to Canada while commercial means remain available.

P.E.I. is recommending Islanders cancel all non-essential travel outside Canada.

Any Islanders who have travelled outside of Canada — whether experiencing symptoms or not — are recommended to self-isolate for 14 days following their return if they travelled after March 8.

The federal government announced Friday there will be a ban on boats and cruise ships carrying more than 500 people from docking at Canadian ports until July

