Sunday March 15: How COVID-19 is affecting P.E.I. today

There are a growing number of cancellations and precautions being put in place to protect the public as the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was announced on Saturday.

P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison made the announcement at a press conference in Charlottetown Saturday afternoon. She plans to hold media briefings daily, with another at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

A full list of COVID-19 cancellations can be viewed here.

Morrison confirmed the first case of COVID-19 on P.E.I. The case is a Queens County woman is in her 50s who returned last weekend from a cruise. She called 811 after developing symptoms upon her return. The tests were sent to the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg.

In the same press conference, Morrison clarified that self-isolation is only recommended for those who have travelled outside of the country after March 8. Those who travelled prior to that date are still being asked to monitor for symptoms.

In an address to Islanders posted to Twitter, Premier Dennis King said while the news of the province's first case is not "unexpected" it remains "concerning." King is in self-isolation with his family after visiting Boston earlier in this week.

Health

Andrews Senior Care says they will be no longer be accepting visitors at their homes across P.E.I. effective immediately and until further notice.

Twenty-three new phone lines have been added to the 811 health information service, Morrison said. The service is the first point of contact for people who are concerned they have the disease.

Seniors' homes Whisperwood Villa, Garden Home and Lady Slipper Villa have put extra restrictions in place and have asked visitors who have travelled or are ill to stay home. Greeters are also in place at entrances to screen people.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital's emergency department had said they were ready for the first case of COVID-19, according to emergency department chief Dr. Ron Whalen.

Schools, colleges and university

In a tweet on Saturday evening, Holland College said they are "aware that the situation is evolving quickly, and we remain in close contact with provincial and federal officials." They said a further update can be expected by noon Monday.

Friday was the last day of school before March break for most public schools. Morrison said the decision on P.E.I. public schools closures will likely be made this week.

As of March 20, UPEI will be suspending in-person classes for the remainder of the semester.

UPEI continues to monitor the development of COVID-19 and said this week that travel to China, Iran, Italy, Japan, and South Korea, either as part of a UPEI program or for university business, has been suspended until further notice.

Travel

Canada's minister of foreign affairs urged Canadian travellers to return to Canada while commercial means remain available.

So far there are no travel restrictions for Islanders, but the province is recommending Islanders cancel all non-essential travel outside Canada.

Any Islanders who have travelled outside of Canada — whether experiencing symptoms or not — are recommended to self-isolate for 14 days following their return if they travelled after March 8.

The federal government announced Friday there will be a ban on boats and cruise ships carrying more than 500 people from docking at Canadian ports until July — which will affect the P.E.I. cruise ship season. Port Charlottetown said in a release that it supports the federal government's decision.

