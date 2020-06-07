Skip to Main Content
PEI

COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Sunday, June 7

The Summerside Farmers' Market is scheduled to reopen June 13, but it will be moving outside to the parking lot of the Holman building in order to comply with COVID-19 restrictions.

Don Macdonald, general manager of the Summerside Farmers' Market, places markers in the parking lot of the Holman building to encourage physical distancing. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

A P.E.I. man has weathered the pandemic with the help of his loyal canine companions. Mike Doucette can often be seen riding his motorcycle on the streets of Charlottetown — with his dogs Ruby and Reno on the back wearing goggles and helmets.

When you work from home, every day is like casual Friday. Some people wonder if workplace flexibility will extend to employee dress codes in the post-COVID world.

Provincial border bans during COVID-19, like the one imposed by P.E.I., have sparked lawsuits and anger from Canadians denied entry.

Golf lessons and leagues are now permitted on P.E.I., but, much to the frustration of at least one golf club owner, tournaments are still a no-go.

P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19. All have recovered. More than 7,000 COVID-19 tests from P.E.I. have been done.

