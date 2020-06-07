COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Sunday, June 7
Summerside Farmers' Market moving outdoors
The Summerside Farmers' Market is scheduled to reopen June 13, but it will be moving outside to the parking lot of the Holman building in order to comply with COVID-19 restrictions.
A P.E.I. man has weathered the pandemic with the help of his loyal canine companions. Mike Doucette can often be seen riding his motorcycle on the streets of Charlottetown — with his dogs Ruby and Reno on the back wearing goggles and helmets.
When you work from home, every day is like casual Friday. Some people wonder if workplace flexibility will extend to employee dress codes in the post-COVID world.
Provincial border bans during COVID-19, like the one imposed by P.E.I., have sparked lawsuits and anger from Canadians denied entry.
Golf lessons and leagues are now permitted on P.E.I., but, much to the frustration of at least one golf club owner, tournaments are still a no-go.
P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19. All have recovered. More than 7,000 COVID-19 tests from P.E.I. have been done.
Also in the news
- Given the uncertainty of conditions in the months ahead, the annual 70-Mile Yard Sale is cancelled, but other yard sales are going ahead.
- Nearly 300 signs were set up on Friday in honour of the graduating class of 2020 at Colonel Gray High School in Charlottetown.
- Physical distancing at daycares could hurt child development, says a Green Party MLA.
- P.E.I.'s lobster suppers are faced with a tough decision on whether to open or stay closed for summer.
- According to Statistics Canada, more women than men on P.E.I. found themselves out of work at the height of job losses in April, and fewer were able to get back to work as the economy began to recover in May.
