COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Sunday, June 28
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Sunday, June 28

P.E.I. is getting a taste of what P.E.I. Premier Dennis King has referred to as the "new normal."

The Founders' Food Hall has reopened on the Charlottetown waterfront

Life is gradually getting back to a "new normal" on P.E.I. (John Robertson/CBC)

P.E.I. is getting a taste of what P.E.I. Premier Dennis King has referred to as the "new normal."

Phase 4 of P.E.I.'s ease-back plan began Friday, which includes larger public gatherings.

The fourth phase is the last in the province's Renew P.E.I. Together plan, which outlines the guiding principles to reopening businesses, services and public spaces. However, it says additional phases may be added later.

The next big date is July 3, when residents of the four Atlantic provinces will be able to travel within the area without the need to self-isolate. While P.E.I. will open its borders, it won't be the "free-flowing traffic" of the pre-COVID-19 days, King said.

As of this weekend, kids are swimming in public pools and playing sports again, with certain limitations.

Islanders can now do everything from playing the slots at the casino to getting a nose piercing.

Treats are once again being served at the Founders' Food Hall year-round market in Charlottetown. The farmers market on Belvedere Avenue will open July 4, and be set up as an open-air market in the parking lot.

Beaches are filling up and private campgrounds are open. At least one MLA would like to see camprounds run by the province open to more than those who booked before the end of March.

P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the most recent on April 28. All have recovered.

More than 10,000 COVID-19 tests from P.E.I. have been done.

