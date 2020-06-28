P.E.I. is getting a taste of what P.E.I. Premier Dennis King has referred to as the "new normal."

Phase 4 of P.E.I.'s ease-back plan began Friday, which includes larger public gatherings.

The fourth phase is the last in the province's Renew P.E.I. Together plan, which outlines the guiding principles to reopening businesses, services and public spaces. However, it says additional phases may be added later.

The next big date is July 3, when residents of the four Atlantic provinces will be able to travel within the area without the need to self-isolate. While P.E.I. will open its borders, it won't be the "free-flowing traffic" of the pre-COVID-19 days, King said.

As of this weekend, kids are swimming in public pools and playing sports again, with certain limitations.

Islanders can now do everything from playing the slots at the casino to getting a nose piercing.

Treats are once again being served at the Founders' Food Hall year-round market in Charlottetown. The farmers market on Belvedere Avenue will open July 4, and be set up as an open-air market in the parking lot.

Beaches are filling up and private campgrounds are open. At least one MLA would like to see camprounds run by the province open to more than those who booked before the end of March.

P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the most recent on April 28. All have recovered.

More than 10,000 COVID-19 tests from P.E.I. have been done.

The P.E.I. government is postponing plans for a free, half-day pre-kindergarten program for four-year-olds and is now aiming for next September instead.

Owners at some of P.E.I.'s larger restaurants say the current COVID-19 restrictions limiting them to 50 patrons at a time could have a negative impact on their businesses once the Atlantic bubble comes into effect on July 3.

The four Atlantic provinces have agreed to open their borders to each other on July 3, the Council of Atlantic Premiers announced Wednesday in a news release.

Some Islanders are keen to get on the highway after that announcement.

