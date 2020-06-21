Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Sunday, June 21
PEI

COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Sunday, June 21

It's a great day to get outside and celebrate Father's Day. Phase 4 of the province's ease-back plan — called the "new normal" — begins Friday, but there are still plenty of things to do with dad.

It's a great day to get outside and celebrate Father's Day

CBC News ·
Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there. (Shutterstock/Evgeny Atamanenko)

It's a great day to get outside and celebrate Father's Day.

Phase 4 of the province's ease-back plan, being called the "new normal," begins Friday, but there is still plenty to do with dad.

COVID-19 got one Island man thinking about his relationship with his father. Read about how he learned to forgive him in this Point of View article.

The annual Island Fringe Festival won't go ahead as planned this summer due to COVID-19, but organizers have turned their efforts to a new summer presentationPounding the Pavement will strive to emphasize the value of diversity and work to eliminate barriers to those on the Island who are underrepresented, including Indigenous artists, artists of colour, LGBTQ artists and people with disabilities. 

As the four Atlantic premiers haggle over when to open their borders to each other and the rest of Canada, P.E.I. Premier Dennis King said it would be "unfair" to suggest a date until he is certain he can deliver on the promise.

Some good news for the potato industry: the planting season wrapped up ahead of schedule thanks to great weather conditions. 

P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases, the most recent on April 28. All have recovered. More than 9,600 COVID-19 tests from P.E.I. have been done.

Also in the news

Further resources

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.