COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Sunday, June 21
It's a great day to get outside and celebrate Father's Day
Phase 4 of the province's ease-back plan, being called the "new normal," begins Friday, but there is still plenty to do with dad.
COVID-19 got one Island man thinking about his relationship with his father. Read about how he learned to forgive him in this Point of View article.
The annual Island Fringe Festival won't go ahead as planned this summer due to COVID-19, but organizers have turned their efforts to a new summer presentation. Pounding the Pavement will strive to emphasize the value of diversity and work to eliminate barriers to those on the Island who are underrepresented, including Indigenous artists, artists of colour, LGBTQ artists and people with disabilities.
As the four Atlantic premiers haggle over when to open their borders to each other and the rest of Canada, P.E.I. Premier Dennis King said it would be "unfair" to suggest a date until he is certain he can deliver on the promise.
Some good news for the potato industry: the planting season wrapped up ahead of schedule thanks to great weather conditions.
P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases, the most recent on April 28. All have recovered. More than 9,600 COVID-19 tests from P.E.I. have been done.
Also in the news
- Statistics Canada released the dismal results of the retail sector for April on Friday, but P.E.I. retailers are open again and looking forward to a brighter future.
- P.E.I. correctional officials say no inmates sent home from jail wearing electronic ankle bracelets during the COVID-19 pandemic have reoffended.
- A P.E.I. pastor was disappointed to find a nasty note on her windshield telling her to go back to the mainland. Her car has Nova Scotia plates.
- Island lobster fishermen are asking for a four-day extension to their season. The pandemic delayed the start of the season by two weeks.Temporary foreign workers from Mexico are continuing to arrive on P.E.I., despite that country's concerns about deaths from COVID-19 in Ontario.
- Students will be back in school this fall. A CBC special report investigated how schools have been preparing.
Further resources
- Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.
- Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.
