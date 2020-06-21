It's a great day to get outside and celebrate Father's Day.

Phase 4 of the province's ease-back plan, being called the "new normal," begins Friday, but there is still plenty to do with dad.

COVID-19 got one Island man thinking about his relationship with his father. Read about how he learned to forgive him in this Point of View article.

The annual Island Fringe Festival won't go ahead as planned this summer due to COVID-19, but organizers have turned their efforts to a new summer presentation. Pounding the Pavement will strive to emphasize the value of diversity and work to eliminate barriers to those on the Island who are underrepresented, including Indigenous artists, artists of colour, LGBTQ artists and people with disabilities.

As the four Atlantic premiers haggle over when to open their borders to each other and the rest of Canada, P.E.I. Premier Dennis King said it would be "unfair" to suggest a date until he is certain he can deliver on the promise.

Some good news for the potato industry: the planting season wrapped up ahead of schedule thanks to great weather conditions.

P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases, the most recent on April 28. All have recovered. More than 9,600 COVID-19 tests from P.E.I. have been done.

