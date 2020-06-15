Some Charlottetown business owners want to see another street closed to traffic to encourage more customers downtown.

P.E.I. has cancelled group certification for marriage commissioners this year.

Some dentists and other health-care providers are having trouble getting personal protective equipment they need, says the Green Party.

Camp Gencheff, a camp for children and adults with intellectual and physical disabilities, opened June 1 for day programs. It is hoping for full-week camps with sleepovers by August.

It's been almost seven weeks since P.E.I. last announced a new case of COVID-19.

Phase 4 of the easing of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions will start June 26. The government said Phase 4 will likely be the new normal for P.E.I.

P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases, the most recent on April 28. All of have recovered. More than 8,300 COVID-19 tests from P.E.I. have been done.

