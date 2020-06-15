Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, June 15
Businesses lobby for more pedestrian streets in Charlottetown, and P.E.I. cancels group certification for marriage commissioners.

Dentists are having trouble getting PPE, says Green Party

Patios are open in Charlottetown, and some businesses want to see more streets open to pedestrians only. (John Robertson/CBC)

Some Charlottetown business owners want to see another street closed to traffic to encourage more customers downtown.

P.E.I. has cancelled group certification for marriage commissioners this year.

Some dentists and other health-care providers are having trouble getting personal protective equipment they need, says the Green Party.

Camp Gencheff, a camp for children and adults with intellectual and physical disabilities, opened June 1 for day programs. It is hoping for full-week camps with sleepovers by August.

It's been almost seven weeks since P.E.I. last announced a new case of COVID-19.

Phase 4 of the easing of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions will start June 26. The government said Phase 4 will likely be the new normal for P.E.I.

P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases, the most recent on April 28. All of have recovered. More than 8,300 COVID-19 tests from P.E.I. have been done.

