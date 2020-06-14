Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Sunday, June 14
It's been almost seven weeks since P.E.I. last announced a new case of COVID-19.

Phase 4 begins June 26

Camp Gencheff, located in Stratford overlooking Hillsborough Bay, serves children and adults with intellectual and physical disabilities. (Camp Gencheff/Facebook)

P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases, the most recent on April 28. All of have recovered.

More than 8,300 COVID-19 tests from P.E.I. have been done.

Phase 4 of the easing of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions will start June 26. The government said Phase 4 will likely be the new "normal" for P.E.I.

Camp Gencheff, a camp for children and adults with intellectual and physical disabilities, opened June 1 for day programs. It is hoping for full-week camps with sleepovers by August.

Most Atlantic premiers appear hesitant to allow travel within their provinces, despite Premier Dennis King's recent remark that a travel bubble could be set up as early as the beginning of July. 

Quebec tourists will be allowed to drive through P.E.I. to the Magdalen Islands, providing they only stop for gas.

Here are some ideas for activities with the family as P.E.I.'s COVID-19 restrictions are eased.

