COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Sunday, June 14
Phase 4 begins June 26
It's been almost seven weeks since P.E.I. last announced a new case of COVID-19.
P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases, the most recent on April 28. All of have recovered.
More than 8,300 COVID-19 tests from P.E.I. have been done.
Phase 4 of the easing of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions will start June 26. The government said Phase 4 will likely be the new "normal" for P.E.I.
Camp Gencheff, a camp for children and adults with intellectual and physical disabilities, opened June 1 for day programs. It is hoping for full-week camps with sleepovers by August.
Most Atlantic premiers appear hesitant to allow travel within their provinces, despite Premier Dennis King's recent remark that a travel bubble could be set up as early as the beginning of July.
Quebec tourists will be allowed to drive through P.E.I. to the Magdalen Islands, providing they only stop for gas.
Here are some ideas for activities with the family as P.E.I.'s COVID-19 restrictions are eased.
Also in the news
- P.E.I.'s tourism industry, worth more than $500 million to the Island's economy last year, could shrink to less than $100 million this year.The price of gas and other petroleum products continues to rise toward pre-pandemic levels.
- While Phase 4 has given some musicians hope for the summer ahead, some are still worried.
- Eastlink Centre will be offering cash refunds for cancelled events.
- A bill that would give Premier Dennis King's cabinet the power to suspend or alter provincial laws during a state of emergency faced stiff opposition in the P.E.I. Legislature.
-
The inclusion of larger public gatherings in Phase 4 pleases local sports groups as well as churches.
Further resources
- Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.
- Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.