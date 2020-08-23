Marc Campbell of Winsloe, P.E.I., won his third Gold Cup and Saucer race Saturday night in front of a crowd that was smaller than usual at the Charlottetown Driving Park at Red Shores.

P.E.I. has experienced nine accidental opioid-related overdoses in the past three months, six of them involving fentanyl. One former user shares her thoughts about the role COVID-19 is playing.

The race to crown Andrew Scheer's successor as leader of the Conservative Party of Canada will come to an end tonight following an unprecedented contest that saw a record number of votes cast despite a nationwide public health crisis. CBC will have full coverage.

The Gold Cup parade may have been cancelled, but it didn't stop one "float" from making the rounds in downtown Charlottetown Friday.

Members of the Parkdale-Sherwood Lions Club took the 1961 pink fire truck for a spin Friday, the traditional day for the annual Gold Cup parade. (Monty Hennesseey)

Masks will be mandatory inside all No Frills grocery stores as of Aug. 29, the company said in a statement.

Dr. Michael Ungar, a specialist in child, family and community resilience, is providing tips about how parents can help children with the return to school during the public health crisis.

Parks Canada employees say they have noticed an increase in bad behaviour among some visitors this summer.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison says she is concerned about 811 delays that are preventing some Islanders from getting answers to their most pressing COVID-19-related questions.

P.E.I. has confirmed a total of 44 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with no deaths or hospitalizations. Forty of those cases are considered to be recovered.

Also in the news

RCMP on P.E.I. say they have seen an "alarming" increase in child exploitation cases since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March.

MLAs on the province's standing committee on health say there are pressing issues that need to be addressed before the possible arrival of a second wave of COVID-19 in the province.

The recent change by P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Office to ease restrictions around singing in public has caused a stir of excitement across the Island's music community.

A lack of registered nurse coverage means the Collaborative Emergency Centre at Western Hospital will not be open overnights from Aug. 20-23.

Further resources

