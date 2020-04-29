COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Sunday, Aug. 30
Provincial program to help businesses pay for changes related to COVID-19 ends Monday
The COVID-19 Workspace Adaption Assistance Fund, a provincial program intended to help pay for changes in the workplace related to the virus, ends Monday.
Access P.E.I. Wellington will be reopening to the public Monday. The Montague location will continue offering service without contact until Oct. 2.
UPEI men's soccer player Evan Couturier was called up as an emergency goalkeeper for Ontario's York9 FC in the Island Games matchup against the HFX Wanderers FC, as the Canadian Premier League continues playing its season in a bubble on P.E.I.
"He's kind of like the Zamboni driver at the NHL games," Lewis Page, Couturier's coach with the Panthers, told CBC on Saturday afternoon.
It comes amid a week of solidarity actions among professional sports leagues and players, including those in the top Canadian soccer league who took a knee this week against systemic racism against Black people.
In a Facebook post, the P.E.I. government is inviting Islanders to pop questions to the province's chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison and school officials ahead of a Q&A session on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Some new policies will be put in place — such as mandatory use of masks in certain situations — to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Here's a handy guide on what parents and students need to know before heading back to school buildings for class as soon as Sept. 8.
P.E.I. has confirmed a total of 44 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with no deaths or hospitalizations. Forty-one of those cases are considered to be recovered.


