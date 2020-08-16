The COVID-19 testing clinic will move out of the Eastlink Centre at the end of September to make room for the Charlottetown Islanders when the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League begins in October.

The community of Tyne Valley says fundraising efforts won't be easy with COVID-19 restrictions, but are confident they can raise the money for a new arena even after losing out on the Kraft Hockeyville title, and the $250,000 that comes with it.

Residents of the Mount Continuing Care Community in Charlottetown were happy to be treated to their own Gold Cup and Saucer parade — complete with a band, emergency vehicles, antique cars and even goats.

All 56 individual school plans that fall under the P.E.I. Public Schools Branch are now available online as students prepare to return to the classroom on Sept. 8.

The majority of Atlantic Canadians oppose opening up the region to the rest of the country within the next month and dropping the 14-day quarantine for incoming travellers, according to a new survey.

P.E.I. has confirmed a total of 41 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with no deaths or hospitalizations.

A local Parkinson's group is running into some unforeseen obstacles in their effort to continue offering clients crucial services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With P.E.I.'s traditional Fringe Festival cancelled, organizers have put together a new show featuring diverse Island voices called Pounding the Pavement.

An Island ballroom has been transformed into a courtroom for the Supreme Court of P.E.I. due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19 -related events on P.E.I.

