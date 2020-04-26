COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Sunday, April 26

There are no COVID-19 briefings scheduled for Sunday, though the province says that could change, if necessary.

The last briefing was on Friday, when Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, announced no new confirmed cases for P.E.I.

The Island has had only one confirmed case since April 8.

The first case in the province was announced more than six weeks ago. The total number of confirmed cases on P.E.I. remains at 26, with 24 considered recovered.

The province says it is working on a plan to begin easing COVID-19 restrictions in May — the calendar turns on Friday — but gatherings with people from outside of your household remain prohibited for now, Morrison said.

More details on P.E.I.'s plan to ease restrictions are expected in the coming week, said Premier Dennis King.

While many businesses have had to close due to COVID-19, others remain busy. One Island company is designing a protective gown to help in the fight against COVID-19.

Islanders have also had to get creative when supplies run low. For example, commercial yeast has been hard to come by in P.E.I. during the pandemic, but the P.E.I. Potato Board has offered a recipe for do-it-yourself potato yeast.

Also in the news

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

Here are charts tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.

A full list of COVID-19 cancellations can be viewed here. You can report closures on our cancellation hotline at 1-877-236-9350.

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.

Practise physical distancing.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.