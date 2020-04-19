Island lobster fishermen continue to vote by phone and online this weekend on how long — one week or two — to delay the start of the spring season.

Results could be available by Tuesday. The season traditionally starts on April 30.

Some businesses in the eastern part of the Island are concerned about the one-month delay until resumption of ferry service between Nova Scotia and P.E.I.

There is no COVID-19 briefing scheduled for Sunday with Dr. Heather Morrison, the chief public health officer, but that is subject to change.

The number of COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. remains at 26, as 43 more test results returned negative Saturday, according to a release from the province. There has been only one positive case in the past 10 days.

