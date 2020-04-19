Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Sunday, April 19
PEI

COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Sunday, April 19

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. remains at 26. 

Island lobster fishermen continue voting on delay of spring season

CBC News ·
Visitors to Bonshaw Hills Provincial Park are reminded to stay at least two metres apart. (Ken Linton/CBC)

Island lobster fishermen continue to vote by phone and online this weekend on how long — one week or two — to delay the start of the spring season.

Results could be available by Tuesday. The season traditionally starts on April 30.

Some businesses in the eastern part of the Island are concerned about the one-month delay until resumption of ferry service between Nova Scotia and P.E.I. 

There is no COVID-19 briefing scheduled for Sunday with Dr. Heather Morrison, the chief public health officer, but that is subject to change.

The number of COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. remains at 26, as 43 more test results returned negative Saturday, according to a release from the province. There has been only one positive case in the past 10 days.

Recent stories

Further resources

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough.
  • Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.

How can I protect myself?

  • Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
  • Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.
  • Practise physical distancing.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.