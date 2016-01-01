Child younger than 10 becomes P.E.I.'s 2nd person in hospital due to COVID-19

P.E.I. is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 and a second person is in hospital in the province related to the virus.

Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, made the announcement in a news release Sunday.

The new cases include a child younger than 10, an individual in their 30s and an individual in their 50s. All three cases are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

The child has been self-isolating since arriving on Prince Edward Island and there are no exposures at any schools or child-care facilities. The child has been admitted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The previously announced hospitalization has now been moved into intensive care at the QEH.

There is also a flight exposure notification related to the cases.

Anyone who travelled on Air Canada Flight 8302 from Montreal to Charlottetown on April 16 should monitor closely for symptoms of COVID-19 and, if any develop, visit a testing clinic and self-isolate until a negative result is received.

P.E.I. currently has 10 active cases of COVID-19 and has had 170 positive cases since the onset of the pandemic.

