What to do when your extra clean hands are also cracked and dry

A Charlottetown dermatologist says she is hearing from people concerned about dry, sore hands as a result of all the extra handwashing and sanitizing during COVID-19.

Dr. Catherine Rodriguez said people who have eczema seem to be experiencing more problems.

Proper handwashing is helpful in preventing the spread of the virus, but Rodriguez said there are things people can do to reduce any related problems.

"If we can avoid the alcohol-based disinfectants, those are much more damaging to the skin barrier. So if soap and water is available, that will be preferred," she said.

Another tip is to avoid water that is overly hot.

"Again that will damage the skin," Rodriguez said.

"And after hand washing you should dry your hands and leave them a little moist."

Rodriguez suggests using unscented hand creams to help restore the moisture after handwashing.

