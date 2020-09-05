COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Saturday, Sept. 5

A new case of COVID-19 has been identified on Prince Edward Island, bringing the active case count to three and the total number of reported cases since the pandemic began to 47.

The latest case, a male in his late teens who arrived to P.E.I. following international travel, was announced Friday after two other cases of COVID-19 were confirmed during routine testing of self-isolating essential workers. The workers had travelled to the province from another country.

Education officials held meetings this week with every school bus driver on P.E.I. to go over the new protocols as schools ready to reopen to students.

With classes resuming on P.E.I. next week, numbers at Island daycares are expected to rise with more parents heading back to work and needing child care again.

East Wiltshire Intermediate School has added arrows and physical distancing and mask reminders throughout its premises for the new school year. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

Music lessons have been moving off Facetime and Zoom over the summer for students with the P.E.I. Registered Music Teachers Association.

Curl P.E.I. says an operational plan is in place for a return to play this fall.

The Canada Revenue Agency says people who applied for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) this month should have received their money by Friday.

The P.E.I. economy is getting back to creating full-time jobs in August, according to data from Statistics Canada released Friday.

Also in the news

Islanders can now find out online if they have tested negative for COVID-19.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison's office said P.E.I. officials have not made a decision about when the province might adopt the national mobile notification app meant to tell people when they have been close to someone who later tested positive for COVID-19.

East Wiltshire Intermediate School in Cornwall, P.E.I. is getting ready for its first day of classes next week.

Island Waste Management reminded people that gloves, disposable masks and sanitary wipes need to go in the black bin, not in recycling or down the toilet.

Student athletes on Prince Edward Island will get to gear up starting Sept. 14 — but only for certain sports.

