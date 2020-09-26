Tourism numbers released by the province last week show the Atlantic bubble, which opened July 3, did not bring large numbers of travellers to the Island, and a Statistics Canada report released this week showed that impact on restaurants.

Compared to last July, P.E.I. showed the largest percentage drop in revenues among the provinces, down 34.6 per cent. The decrease nationally was 24.5 per cent.

The Dundee Arms Inn in Charlottetown announced on its Facebook page it would be closing this winter — Oct 15 to April 30 — for the first time in 48 years.

Islanders will have earlier access to flu shots this fall as the province, hoping to avoid a dual outbreak of COVID-19 and influenza, ordered vaccine early this year.

There is nothing in Wednesday's throne speech that will solve some of the fundamental problems with the federal government's support for workers during the pandemic, says Conservative MP Rob Moore.

Charlottetown's COVID-19 testing clinic is moving from the Eastlink Centre — the former Civic Centre next to the racetrack — to the former government garage on Park Street, a release from the provincial government said Friday.

The P.E.I. government would like to see one-third of civil servants working from home, even after the pandemic.

An alert app and a saliva test for COVID-19 are likely coming to P.E.I. in the next few months, according to Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison.

There have been 58 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Island, with 57 considered recovered. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths, and there is no evidence of community spread.

Retail sales are down overall in the pandemic, but there have been both winners and losers.

Traffic at Charlottetown Airport was down 94 per cent over the summer and now the Atlantic Canada Airport Association is asking the federal government for financial support.

The APM Centre in Cornwall, P.E.I., is anticipating its first loss in 18 years. The recreational facility makes money off membership and rental fees — both dropped during the pandemic.

The federal government's announcement during the throne speech to extend the Canada emergency wage subsidy program was "encouraging" for a P.E.I. tourism operator.

Charlottetown council has decided to defer the city's scheduled parking rate increase to 2021 in an effort to get more business to the city's downtown stores and restaurants.

