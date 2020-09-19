The Canadian Premier League champions will be crowned today as HFX Wanderers FC battle Forge FC from Hamilton. Game time from the UPEI soccer pitch is 3 p.m. It can be viewed on CBC and OneSoccer.ca.

Summerside director Susan Rodgers has spent the last several years creating Still the Water, and for a limited time you can watch the film online as part of the FIN Atlantic International Film Festival. It's just one fun thing to do this weekend.

P.E.I.'s Provincial Nominee Program is picking up speed again after languishing during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tourism Industry Association of P.E.I. says the the tourism numbers released by the P.E.I. government through to July show "devastation."

Island food banks are embracing the drive-thru method during COVID.

P.E.I. has confirmed a total of 57 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with no deaths or hospitalizations, and one currently considered active.

