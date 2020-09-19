COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Saturday, Sept. 19
Canadian Premier League final today at 3 p.m.
The Canadian Premier League champions will be crowned today as HFX Wanderers FC battle Forge FC from Hamilton. Game time from the UPEI soccer pitch is 3 p.m. It can be viewed on CBC and OneSoccer.ca.
Summerside director Susan Rodgers has spent the last several years creating Still the Water, and for a limited time you can watch the film online as part of the FIN Atlantic International Film Festival. It's just one fun thing to do this weekend.
P.E.I.'s Provincial Nominee Program is picking up speed again after languishing during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Tourism Industry Association of P.E.I. says the the tourism numbers released by the P.E.I. government through to July show "devastation."
Island food banks are embracing the drive-thru method during COVID.
P.E.I. has confirmed a total of 57 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with no deaths or hospitalizations, and one currently considered active.
Also in the news
- Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison talked to Compass host Louise Martin about what the new normal could look like this fall and winter.
- Charlottetown council decided Thursday night to defer a hike in parking fees, announced Wednesday, until the end of October.
- Local support will continue to be crucial if businesses are to survive the pandemic, says the Greater Charlottetown Area Chamber of Commerce.
- A cooking training program, on hold since the start of the pandemic, is underway again.
Further resources
- Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.
- Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.
- Here is a guide on what parents and students need to know about attending school.
