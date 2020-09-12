UPEI and Holland College athletes will be heading back to the pitch this weekend.

Public Health officials have reversed an earlier decision and approved a plan to allow schools to co-host a varsity soccer league for men's and women's teams during the fall season.

Two Island couples are turning to self-sustained, off-grid living as a result of the pandemic — one for the first time and one after a bit of a hiatus.

This fall's return to school is unlike any other. CBC News: Compass host Kerry Campbell spoke with Norbert Carpenter of the P.E.I. Public Schools Branch about how it's going.

You can also hear, in their own words, what some students have to say about going back to class.

After a six-month hiatus, classes were back and CBC spoke with two Island principals about how the week went.

Across P.E.I., university students are settling into online learning in their kitchens, dining rooms or bedrooms as the fall semester gets underway.

P.E.I. is a little ahead of most of Canada in its economic recovery following the most severe pandemic lockdowns, but some of the most difficult hurdles may be yet to come.

The open-air markets have been working pretty well, say the administrators of the farmers' markets in Charlottetown and Summerside, but with the fall coming it's time to get inside.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison takes questions from the CBC's Kerry Campbell.

COVID-19 has delayed many wishes for Children's Wish/Make a Wish P.E.I. chapter and the number of people waiting for a wish to be granted grows every day as this crisis continues.

P.E.I. has confirmed a total of 55 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with no deaths or hospitalizations. Of those, eight are active and 47 are considered recovered.

Montague's Artisans on Main is moving to a new location across the river after the pandemic put financial stress on the non-profit gallery.

The P.E.I. Fishermen's Association is trying to get federal support programs for fishermen changed because new fishermen don't qualify for the Fish Harvester Benefit and Grant program, the Canada Emergency Business Account or the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy.

COVID-19 rules mean it will cost more money to administer flu shots this year, and P.E.I. pharmacists want the province to cover those costs.

Shortages have been a part of the pandemic, and the latest item in short supply is mason jars in pickling season.

