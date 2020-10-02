The Green Party of Canada planned to elect a new leader in Charlottetown this weekend, but pandemic restrictions have forced the event to a virtual space.

Camp Awesome, an educational company on P.E.I. creating original children's books and educational material for parents, teachers and children, is releasing two new books Saturday at the Milton Community Hall until noon today.

A report from the P.E.I. Council on the Status of Women released Friday morning aims to preserve the views of women on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Dennis King confirmed Friday that Canada's COVID-19 contact notification app will soon be in use on Prince Edward Island. A news release said Islanders with health cards will receive one-time "keys" or codes from their health authorities to use with the app.

There were lineups at the New Brunswick-Nova Scotia border on the first day the Atlantic bubble opened this summer. New Brunswick announced Friday it would no longer screen travellers at the borders of P.E.I. or Nova Scotia starting Oct. 8. (Brett Ruskin/CBC)

Next Thursday, Oct. 8., travellers will no longer be screened by New Brunswick officials at the Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia borders, New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs told a briefing Friday.

The Atlantic provinces should consider taking a more targeted approach in their COVID-19 restrictions to minimize the "unintended consequences" on the economy and public health, according to some regional chief medical officers.

There have been 59 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Island, with 57 considered recovered. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths, and there is no evidence of community spread.

