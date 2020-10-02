COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Saturday, Oct. 3
Green Party to elect new federal leader, but not in Charlottetown as previously planned
The Green Party of Canada planned to elect a new leader in Charlottetown this weekend, but pandemic restrictions have forced the event to a virtual space.
Camp Awesome, an educational company on P.E.I. creating original children's books and educational material for parents, teachers and children, is releasing two new books Saturday at the Milton Community Hall until noon today.
A report from the P.E.I. Council on the Status of Women released Friday morning aims to preserve the views of women on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Premier Dennis King confirmed Friday that Canada's COVID-19 contact notification app will soon be in use on Prince Edward Island. A news release said Islanders with health cards will receive one-time "keys" or codes from their health authorities to use with the app.
Next Thursday, Oct. 8., travellers will no longer be screened by New Brunswick officials at the Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia borders, New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs told a briefing Friday.
The Atlantic provinces should consider taking a more targeted approach in their COVID-19 restrictions to minimize the "unintended consequences" on the economy and public health, according to some regional chief medical officers.
There have been 59 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Island, with 57 considered recovered. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths, and there is no evidence of community spread.
- A P.E.I. couple is hoping the U.S. border will reopen in time for them to spend time in their Arizona home this winter.
- Hockey fans will be allowed in the stands at Charlottetown Islanders games, although tickets will be limited to allow for physical distancing.
- A Charlottetown man who is awaiting sentencing for failure to self-isolate due to COVID-19 has had other criminal charges related to a domestic disturbance the day of his arrest sent to an alternative measures program.
- P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison gave CBC News: Compass an update on changes that came into effect Thursday under the province's new normal.
- The P.E.I. giant pumpkin weigh-off is closed to the public this year but the scales will still be ready for growers on Thanksgiving weekend.
