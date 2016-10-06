P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison discouraged Islanders from travelling to Moncton this Thanksgiving weekend, as Moncton and Campbellton moved to try to contain a spate of COVID-19 cases that brought the number of active cases in the province to 37.

The number of Islanders who either have jobs or are looking for one continued to fall in September, according to Statistics Canada's labour force survey. The number of jobs in the economy also fell for the first time since April.

The P.E.I. Command of the Royal Canadian Legion says there will be fewer volunteers selling poppies in person this year due to COVID-19 but they still hope to raise as much money as ever.

Retailers report sales of fall bulbs on P.E.I. have been brisk, perhaps as people continue to focus on beautifying their surroundings at home during the pandemic.

The Scarecrows in the City Festival runs until Oct. 18. (Shane Ross/CBC)

Islanders leaving pubs in Charlottetown might be doing a few double-takes this weekend. Scarecrows are popping up everywhere all over the sidewalks and elsewhere as the first Scarecrows in the City Festival gets underway — with physical distancing in mind, of course.

UPEI said it will host Thanksgiving dinner for students unable to travel home for the holidays, after university officials urged students not to travel outside the Atlantic bubble.

Prices for P.E.I. tuna have plummeted by as much as 50 per cent as restaurant demand has fallen this fall, fishermen say.

There have been 61 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Island, with 58 considered recovered. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths, and there is no evidence of community spread.

