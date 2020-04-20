There are no COVID-19 briefing scheduled this weekend by the P.E.I. government or Chief Public Health Office.

Starting May 4, briefings will be held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, and chief of nursing Marion Dowling COVID-19 pandemic was declared in mid-March. Friday night during the Community Foundation of P.E.I.'s online Stay at Home Gala, Morrison and Dowling were presented with keys to the city by Charlottetown Mayor Philip Brown.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. remains at 27. On Friday, Morrison said one of the active cases of COVID-19 still has some symptoms and the person will require testing to ensure they are fully recovered from the virus.

Phase 1 of P.E.I.'s plan to ease restrictions is now in it's second day. Morrison said the P.E.I. government will continue to emphasize the recommendations of physical distancing, good hygiene and staying at home as much as possible, even as some provinces have made masks mandatory for the coming weeks.

Brown said there will be increased monitoring in city parks this weekend to ensure physical distancing is taking place now that groups of up to five people are allowed to gather outside.

Beginning next week, representatives from each Island high school will help come up with ideas for safe year-end celebrations during the pandemic through the premier's 2020 grad committee.

Some schools on P.E.I. will be reopening to students with priority needs as the province launches a respite care program for families during COVID-19.

Morrison said large gatherings at weddings or public performances are unlikely to be allowed this summer.

There have been signs of appreciation all around P.E.I. on business and homes. One Island woman has created an easy way for Islanders to say thank you to others.

Also in the news

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

Here are charts tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.

A full list of COVID-19 cancellations can be viewed here. You can report closures on our cancellation hotline at 1-877-236-9350.

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.

Practise physical distancing.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

