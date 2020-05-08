COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Saturday, May 9

The owner of P.E.I. Brewing Co., the oldest craft brewery on P.E.I., says the business went from preparing for its best year yet to its worst year yet.

Kevin Murphy says it could take years for breweries to get back to pre-COVID-19 sales.

P.E.I. has nine craft breweries of varying sizes. They report estimated sales losses ranging from 40 to 80 per cent.

All of P.E.I.'s 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19 are now considered recovered and there has been further easing of restrictions, says Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison.

She said 199 tests have come back negative since Wednesday. Nearly 3,800 tests have been done.

Morrison told CBC News: Compass what Islanders should expect going forward now that restrictions are beginning to lift.

Health PEI plans to create a COVID-19 unit within the Prince Edward Home to be used for any long-term care resident — living in any long-term care facility on the Island — who is diagnosed with the illness.

P.E.I. MP Wayne Easter warns if you refuse to work during the pandemic your CERB could be cut off.

P.E.I. lost more than 9,000 jobs in April and Statistics Canada noted the impact from COVID-19 on employment has been disproportionately felt by vulnerable workers across the country.

Dr. Heather Morrison said continuing to monitor and test Islanders will be important as restrictions are eased. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

Women on P.E.I. are having a harder time than men holding on to their jobs in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sign makers are busy with stores placing orders for signs and decals to help customers understand COVID-19 restrictions.

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

Here are charts tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.

A full list of COVID-19 cancellations can be viewed here. You can report closures on our cancellation hotline at 1-877-236-9350.

