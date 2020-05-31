COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Sunday, May 31

After month several weeks of takeout and eating at home, Islanders will be able to dine inside their favourites restaurants on Monday. That's if the restaurants choose to open.

Phase 3 of the province's ease-back plan allows restaurants to open for inside dining, with certain restrictions in place. But it is up to the individual restaurant to decide whether it is ready, or even worthwhile, to open at this stage.

Some restaurants have posted signs saying they will open Monday, while others — such as Canton Cafe and China Garden in Charlottetown — have said they will continue with takeout and open for inside dining at a later date.

The cancellation of P.E.I.'s cruise ship season is "devastating" for some P.E.I. business owners.

A P.E.I. woman has been sharing her grandmothers' treasured cookbook — containing many handwritten recipes —throughout the pandemic.

In an effort to spur business and give Islanders a financial break, city officials say parking will remain free at meters and city parkades in Charlottetown at least until the end of June.

A P.E.I. musician whose career is on hold due to COVID-19 has found a way to connect with a different kind of audience — through her backyard chicken coop.

P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19. All have recovered. Nearly 6,000 people on P.E.I. have been tested.

Also in the news

The pandemic has been a struggle for some people who live alone. Some say it has left some people on P.E.I. feeling lonelier than ever.

Applications for seasonal residents to come to the province will open June 1, with the expectation they could start arriving June 15.

A B.C. man has been forced to leave N.B. after his dream of moving to P.E.I. soured at the Confederation Bridge.

The province will start allowing visits for people in long-term care facilities as part of Phase 3 of P.E.I.'s easing of COVID-19 restrictions, which comes into effect on Monday.

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

Here are charts tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.