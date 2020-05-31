Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Sunday, May 31
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Sunday, May 31

After month several weeks of takeout and eating at home, Islanders will be able to dine inside their favourite restaurants on Monday. That's if the restaurants choose to open.

Restaurants have option to open for inside dining on Monday

The Canton Cafe says it will continue with takeout and delivery but will not open for inside dining on June 1. (Shane Ross/CBC)

Phase 3 of the province's ease-back plan allows restaurants to open for inside dining, with certain restrictions in place. But it is up to the individual restaurant to decide whether it is ready, or even worthwhile, to open at this stage.

Some restaurants have posted signs saying they will open Monday, while others — such as Canton Cafe and China Garden in Charlottetown — have said they will continue with takeout and open for inside dining at a later date. 

The cancellation of P.E.I.'s cruise ship season is "devastating" for some P.E.I. business owners.

A P.E.I. woman has been sharing her grandmothers' treasured cookbook — containing many handwritten recipes —throughout the pandemic.

In an effort to spur business and give Islanders a financial break, city officials say parking will remain free at meters and city parkades in Charlottetown at least until the end of June.

A P.E.I. musician whose career is on hold due to COVID-19 has found a way to connect with a different kind of audience — through her backyard chicken coop.

P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19. All have recovered. Nearly 6,000 people on P.E.I. have been tested.

