Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Saturday, May 30
PEI

COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Saturday, May 30

There is good news for children who have spent the past two months walking past Charlottetown playgrounds without being allowed to go down the slides or get their parents to push them on the swings. The caution tape comes down on Monday.

Playgrounds, sports fields reopening Monday

CBC News ·
The playground at Victoria Park in Charlottetown has been closed since March 20. It reopens on Monday. (Shane Ross/CBC)

There is good news for children who have spent the past two months walking past Charlottetown playgrounds without being allowed to go down the slides or get their parents to push them on the swings — the white-and-yellow caution tape comes down on Monday.

Playgrounds will be one of the many places reopening in Phase 3 of the province's ease-back plan. It also includes outdoor sports courts and fields. 

The Victoria Park splash pad and public pools are expected to open later in June.

The pandemic has been a struggle for some people who live alone. Some say it has left some people on P.E.I. feeling lonelier than ever.

A B.C. man has been forced to leave N.B. after his dream of moving to P.E.I. soured at the Confederation Bridge.

Some P.E.I. restaurants say they're relieved to hear Islanders will be allowed to eat out with friends next week without needing to stay two metres apart.

P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19. All have recovered. Nearly 6,000 people on P.E.I. have been tested.

Also in the news

Further resources

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.