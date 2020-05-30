COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Saturday, May 30

There is good news for children who have spent the past two months walking past Charlottetown playgrounds without being allowed to go down the slides or get their parents to push them on the swings — the white-and-yellow caution tape comes down on Monday.

Playgrounds will be one of the many places reopening in Phase 3 of the province's ease-back plan. It also includes outdoor sports courts and fields.

The Victoria Park splash pad and public pools are expected to open later in June.

The pandemic has been a struggle for some people who live alone. Some say it has left some people on P.E.I. feeling lonelier than ever.

A B.C. man has been forced to leave N.B. after his dream of moving to P.E.I. soured at the Confederation Bridge.

Some P.E.I. restaurants say they're relieved to hear Islanders will be allowed to eat out with friends next week without needing to stay two metres apart.

P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19. All have recovered. Nearly 6,000 people on P.E.I. have been tested.

