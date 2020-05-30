COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Saturday, May 30
Playgrounds, sports fields reopening Monday
There is good news for children who have spent the past two months walking past Charlottetown playgrounds without being allowed to go down the slides or get their parents to push them on the swings — the white-and-yellow caution tape comes down on Monday.
Playgrounds will be one of the many places reopening in Phase 3 of the province's ease-back plan. It also includes outdoor sports courts and fields.
The Victoria Park splash pad and public pools are expected to open later in June.
The pandemic has been a struggle for some people who live alone. Some say it has left some people on P.E.I. feeling lonelier than ever.
A B.C. man has been forced to leave N.B. after his dream of moving to P.E.I. soured at the Confederation Bridge.
Some P.E.I. restaurants say they're relieved to hear Islanders will be allowed to eat out with friends next week without needing to stay two metres apart.
P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19. All have recovered. Nearly 6,000 people on P.E.I. have been tested.
Also in the news
- The federal government has extended its ban on cruise ships in Canadian waters until Oct. 31, effectively ending the cruise ship season for P.E.I.
- Applications for seasonal residents to come to the province will open June 1, with the expectation they could start arriving June 15.
- The province will start allowing visits for people in long-term care facilities as part of Phase 3 of P.E.I.'s easing of COVID-19 restrictions, which comes into effect on Monday.
- The Cavendish Beach Music Festival is cancelled this year, but the grounds could be home to a drive-in summer concert series.
- An almost instant shift in the market for potatoes has left hundreds of millions of pounds of potatoes unsold across Canada.
Further resources
- Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.
- Here are charts tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.
