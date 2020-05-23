COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Saturday, May 23

It's the first weekend since March that Islanders can get a haircut, shop at clothing stores instead of online and get a massage for their sore muscles.

Sunny skies are forecast through Monday, which could have a high of 20 C, according to Environment Canada.

Phase 2 of the province's ease-back plan began Friday and many on P.E.I. took full advantage.

Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, has led Islanders through the pandemic, setting policies and providing updates on the COVID-19 situation. Morrison, a Rhodes Scholar who grew up on a farm in York Point, is the subject of an in-depth profile by Sam Juric.

Morrison and P.E.I. Premier Dennis King have faced some criticism for allowing seasonal residents back in P.E.I. starting June 1. RCMP were called to King's home in Queens County on Friday after someone upset with some of the province's COVID-19 decisions arrived on the property.

A case before the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador is questioning whether provinces have a constitutional right to deny entry to Canadian citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Processing plants have set catch limits for many fishermen. P.E.I.'s Seafood Processors Association says a labour shortage is largely to largely to blame. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Some Island fishermen say a week into the delayed spring season, they're just not able to sell everything they're catching.

P.E.I. campgrounds say they are struggling to prepare with lack of government information.

The P.E.I. Legislature will hold its first sitting Tuesday since the start of the pandemic, and there have been some changes made.

P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19. All have recovered.

