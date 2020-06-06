Harness racing has returned on P.E.I. after the season was delayed about month due to COVID-19.

Though fans are not permitted in the stands, Thursday's total online wager of $102,307 was a record for the Charlottetown Driving Park.

It was the first live racing card in Canada since March. The next race is tonight at 6 p.m. It will be streamed live at www.redshores.ca.

Nearly 300 signs were set up on Friday in honour of the graduating class of 2020 at Colonel Gray High School in Charlottetown.

According to Statistics Canada, more women than men on P.E.I. found themselves out of work at the height of job losses in April, and fewer were able to get back to work as the economy began to recover in May.

P.E.I.'s lobster suppers are faced with a tough decision on whether to open or stay closed for summer.

Given the uncertainty of conditions in the months ahead, the annual 70-Mile Yard Sale is cancelled, but other yard sales are going ahead.

In an interview with CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison spoke about P.E.I. taking another cautious step forward with Phase 3.

P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19. All have recovered. More than 7,000 COVID-19 tests from P.E.I. have been done.

