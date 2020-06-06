COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Saturday, June 6
First harness racing card draws record online wager
Harness racing has returned on P.E.I. after the season was delayed about month due to COVID-19.
Though fans are not permitted in the stands, Thursday's total online wager of $102,307 was a record for the Charlottetown Driving Park.
It was the first live racing card in Canada since March. The next race is tonight at 6 p.m. It will be streamed live at www.redshores.ca.
Nearly 300 signs were set up on Friday in honour of the graduating class of 2020 at Colonel Gray High School in Charlottetown.
According to Statistics Canada, more women than men on P.E.I. found themselves out of work at the height of job losses in April, and fewer were able to get back to work as the economy began to recover in May.
P.E.I.'s lobster suppers are faced with a tough decision on whether to open or stay closed for summer.
Given the uncertainty of conditions in the months ahead, the annual 70-Mile Yard Sale is cancelled, but other yard sales are going ahead.
In an interview with CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison spoke about P.E.I. taking another cautious step forward with Phase 3.
P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19. All have recovered. More than 7,000 COVID-19 tests from P.E.I. have been done.
Also in the news
- In the legislature on Thursday, Justice and Public Safety Minister Bloyce Thompson committed to creating an official appeal committee for people who have applied to come to P.E.I. for compassionate reasons but have been denied.
- Liberal MLA Hal Perry has added his voice to calls for the government to reverse its decision to let in seasonal residents while some visiting restrictions at long-term care facilities and hospitals remain.
- Physical distancing at daycares could hurt child development, says a Green Party MLA.
- Maritime Bus is making changes to its coaches in anticipation of the opening of interprovincial borders.
- P.E.I. provincial libraries are open, with a new curbside pickup model.
Further resources
- Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.
- Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.
