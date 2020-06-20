As the four Atlantic premiers haggle over when to open their borders to each other and the rest of Canada, P.E.I. Premier Dennis King said it would be "unfair" to suggest a date when that could happen until he is certain he can deliver on the promise.

King distanced his administration from a statement made Friday by New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs, who said that after opening their borders to one another, the four premiers are "all aligned that we hope to expand across the country in mid-July, sometime in July."

It's hard to imagine summer on P.E.I. without Anne of Green Gables. While the two big theatre productions at the Confederation Centre of the Arts and the Guild have been cancelled for 2020 due to COVID-19, the Guild will feature a new show called The Songs of Anne and Gilbert – The Musical featuring its two main characters.

Statistics Canada released the dismal results of the retail sector for April on Friday, but P.E.I. retailers are open again and looking forward to a brighter future.

P.E.I. correctional officials say no inmates sent home from jail wearing electronic ankle bracelets during the COVID-19 pandemic have reoffended.

A P.E.I. couple have been trying to get home from Mexico since April, but have faced repeated flight cancellations.

Students will be back in school this fall. A CBC special report investigated how schools have been preparing.

Stores on P.E.I. are still struggling to keep some items in stock.

P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases, the most recent on April 28. All have recovered. About 9,100 COVID-19 tests from P.E.I. have been done.

