One sign that things are slowly getting back to normal — gas prices are creeping up toward pre-pandemic levels.

Phase 4 of the easing of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions will start June 26.

While the plan has given some musicians hope for the summer ahead, some are still worried.

Two more festivals are cancelled for 2020.

The Shellfish Festival would have celebrated its 25th anniversary in September, and the Cool Moon Festival, planned for October by the Great Enlightenment Buddhist Institute Society, would have seen pop-up performances across P.E.I.

The inclusion of larger public gatherings in the plan pleases local sports groups as well as churches.

Her are some ideas for activities with the family as P.E.I.'s COVID-19 restrictions are eased.

P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19. All have recovered. Close to 8,000 COVID-19 tests from P.E.I. have been done.

