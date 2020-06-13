COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Saturday, June 13
Phase 4 of ease-back plan bringing optimism though festivals still cancelling
One sign that things are slowly getting back to normal — gas prices are creeping up toward pre-pandemic levels.
Phase 4 of the easing of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions will start June 26.
While the plan has given some musicians hope for the summer ahead, some are still worried.
Two more festivals are cancelled for 2020.
The Shellfish Festival would have celebrated its 25th anniversary in September, and the Cool Moon Festival, planned for October by the Great Enlightenment Buddhist Institute Society, would have seen pop-up performances across P.E.I.
The inclusion of larger public gatherings in the plan pleases local sports groups as well as churches.
Her are some ideas for activities with the family as P.E.I.'s COVID-19 restrictions are eased.
P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19. All have recovered. Close to 8,000 COVID-19 tests from P.E.I. have been done.
Also in the news
- P.E.I.'s tourism industry, worth more than $500 million to the Island's economy last year, could shrink to less than $100 million this year.The price of gas and other petroleum products continues to rise toward pre-pandemic levels.
- A foot-care clinic in Montague, that includes people with diabetes among its 50 patients, is not sure when it will be safe to reopen.
- Eastlink Centre will be offering cash refunds for cancelled events.
- A bill that would give Premier Dennis King's cabinet the power to suspend or alter provincial laws during a state of emergency faced stiff opposition in the P.E.I. Legislature.
- Most Atlantic premiers appear hesitant to allow travel within their provinces, despite King's recent remark that a travel bubble could be set up as early as the beginning of July.
