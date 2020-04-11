No new cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I.

P.E.I. has no new cases of COVID-19 for the third straight day, chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison said in her briefing on Saturday.

P.E.I.'s number of confirmed cases remains at 25. None of those people has required hospitalization, and 17 are considered to be recovered.

Almost 1,800 tests have been completed for P.E.I. More negative tests have come back since Thursday, Morrison said. However she said she expects more positive cases for P.E.I. as well as hospitalizations. A further update is expected Monday.

In Canada, there have been 22,559 positive cases and 621 deaths.

Morrison urged Islanders to "stay the course" over the Easter weekend and continue to practise physical distancing. She said now is not the time to lighten restrictions, though P.E.I. and other provinces are beginning to think about when that might happen.

Morrison said parks will be monitored to ensure people are practising physical distancing.

Marion Dowling, P.E.I.'s chief of nursing, said the cough and fever clinics remain up and running. She said on Friday, 69 people were seen in Charlottetown and 30 in Summerside.

Dowling said at least 10 ventilators are being prepared to be shipped from the National Emergency Strategic Stockpile and are expected to arrive soon.

