The 61st running of the Gold Cup and Saucer goes tonight at the Charlottetown Driving Park at Red Shores.

Due to COVID-19, there is no general admission to the harness race — only people with a dining or owner's club reservation can watch the race on site.

Others can watch the race online or at the Island Drive-in Festival at the Charlottetown Event Grounds. Tickets to the festival are free but online registration is required.

The festival also includes the screening of Small Things. Great Love, a film that "celebrates the Island's talented artists and the charming beauty of kindness."

Dr. Michael Ungar, a specialist in child, family and community resilience, is providing tips about how parents can help children with the return to school during the public health crisis.

Parks Canada employees say they have noticed an increase in bad behaviour among some visitors this summer.

CBC will have full coverage this weekend as the Conservative Party of Canada picks its new leader.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison says she is concerned about 811 delays that are preventing some Islanders from getting answers to their most pressing COVID-19-related questions.

MLAs on the province's standing committee on health say there are pressing issues that need to be addressed before the possible arrival of a second wave of COVID-19 in the province.

The recent change by P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Office to ease restrictions around singing in public has caused a stir of excitement across the Island's music community.

A lack of registered nurse coverage means the Collaborative Emergency Centre at Western Hospital will not be open overnights from Aug. 20-23.

RCMP on P.E.I. say they have seen an "alarming" increase in child exploitation cases since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March.

P.E.I. has confirmed a total of 44 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with no deaths or hospitalizations. Forty of those cases are considered to be recovered.

Summerside officials say the municipality is dealing with a $450,000 deficit after the first quarter of the 2020-21 fiscal year, citing lost revenues and extra spending throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Statistics Canada reported on Friday Canadian retailers racked up $53 billion in sales in June, which is enough to put the figure above where it was in February before COVID-19 walloped Canada's economy.​​​​​​

P.E.I. Food Banks say they will be receiving three tractor trailer loads of frozen food, about 75 pallets, from the recently detailed federal program that will redirect surplus perishable food to vulnerable people during the pandemic.

With the newly announced gathering limits that allow for three cohorts of 50, two Charlottetown churches are divided on how beneficial the increased limit for public gatherings truly is.

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19 -related events on P.E.I.

