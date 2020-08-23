COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Saturday, Aug. 29

The P.E.I. government is inviting Islanders to pop questions to the province's chief public health officer and school officials before the school bell rings.

In a Facebook post, students and parents are asked to submit queries and feedback in an online portal in advance of the question-and-answer session on Monday.

It will be live streamed starting at 4:30 p.m. with Dr. Heather Morrison, Education Minister Brad Trivers, regional director François Rouleau of Commission scolaire de langue française, and Norbert Carpenter, the acting director for P.E.I.'s Public Schools Branch.

Some new policies will be put in place — such as mandatory use of masks in certain situations — to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Here's a handy guide on what parents and students need to know before heading back to school buildings for class as soon as Sept. 8.

The executive director of the P.E.I. Council of People with Disabilities says schools need to come up with better plans to address the needs of students with disabilities.

'I think most schools are up to the task, but it will be a very individualized plan for students with disabilities as we go forward,' says Marcia Carroll, executive director of the P.E.I. Council of People with Disabilities. 5:31

Data released Thursday by Statistics Canada is suggesting the pandemic has had a worse impact for people living with disabilities and long-term conditions.

Some hotel operators on P.E.I. are reporting a nearly 80 per cent drop in business this summer due to COVID-19.

Masks will be required when entering any Atlantic Superstore on the Island or in New Brunswick as of Sept. 1, according to Loblaw officials.

P.E.I. is further easing its border restrictions to allow family members of seasonal residents to apply for entry.

P.E.I. has confirmed a total of 44 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with no deaths or hospitalizations. Forty-one of those cases are considered to be recovered.

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services. Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19 -related events on P.E.I.

