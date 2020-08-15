Soccer fans can watch coverage of Canadian Premier League action from The Island Games in Charlottetown on CBC beginning Saturday at 2 p.m.

The coverage will feature a match between York9 FC and Atlético Ottawa, followed by a matchup between HFX Wanderers FC and Pacific FC.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, fans are not permitted to watch the games live.

All 56 individual school plans that fall under the P.E.I. Public Schools Branch are now available online as students prepare to return to the classroom on Sept. 8.

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League announced Friday it is planning to return to play on Oct. 1.

An Island ballroom has been transformed into a courtroom for the Supreme Court of P.E.I. due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many P.E.I. manufacturers recorded a big drop in sales in June, after holding steady in May.

The majority of Atlantic Canadians oppose opening up the region to the rest of the country within the next month and dropping the 14-day quarantine for incoming travellers, according to a new survey.

Tuna fishing charters out of North Lake have been virtually shut down by the pandemic.

In an event delayed by the pandemic, Tyne Valley is rallying votes to be Kraft Hockeyville for 2020. (John Robertson/CBC)

P.E.I. public health officials are asking anyone who was on Air Canada Flight AC8360 on July 30 to call 811 if they develop symptoms similar to those of COVID-19.

Five essential workers who were travelling from Toronto to Charlottetown on the Thursday evening flight have since tested positive for coronavirus.

The community of Tyne Valley is rallying for Kraft Hockeyville votes amid pandemic restrictions.

P.E.I. has confirmed a total of 41 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with no deaths or hospitalizations.

A local Parkinson's group is running into some unforeseen obstacles in their effort to continue offering clients crucial services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With P.E.I.'s traditional Fringe Festival cancelled, organizers have put together a new show featuring diverse Island voices called Pounding the Pavement.

The P.E.I. government has announced a new gift card program to help boost the tourism shoulder season.

The province's affordable housing development program has been put on hold because of COVID-19.

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19 -related events on P.E.I.

