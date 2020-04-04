Fines and warnings are now being issued to people on P.E.I. who violate a public health order by gathering in groups of more than five, RCMP say.

The fines under the Public Health Act range from $1,000 for a first offence, $2,000 for a second offence and a $10,000 for a third, and any subsequent, offence. The same fines apply to people who are supposed to be self-isolating but are not.

No COVID-19 briefings by the government or chief public health office are scheduled for Saturday, though it is subject to change.

P.E.I. has 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Four are considered recovered, Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I. chief public health officer, announced at an afternoon briefing Friday.

She also said P.E.I. is working to double local testing capability on the Island every three-to-seven days going forward.

Air Canada on Friday announced the service between Charlottetown and Halifax will be suspended from April 6 until June 1, 2020.

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King noted at a briefing Friday that COVID-19 has not only affected the health of Islanders but has also caused economic damage.

Finance Minster Darlene Compton announced a $15-million increase to the emergency contingency fund, bringing the total funding to $40 million in anticipation of the increasing needs of Islanders financially affected by COVID-19.

Compton also outlined additional financial measures to help Islanders with property tax relief, including the option to defer property tax payment.

Property owners will now have the option of deferring all property taxes owing until Dec. 31, 2020.

Government also announced in a release that at the request of the Retail Council of Canada, it is allowing retailers to distribute single-use paper bags free of charge to customers if they so choose, citing health concerns as the reason.

​​​Financial relief

P.E.I. increased the emergency contingency fund from $25 million to $40 million for Island families, workers and businesses struggling financially because of COVID-19.

P.E.I. announced a $1 million COVID-19 Special Situation Fund for those who did not qualify for any other provincial or federal support programs.

IRAC has suspended rental hearings indefinitely in response to the pandemic.

Ottawa has agreed not to claw back money provided under the employment insurance program, and some Islanders not currently eligible for EI will be able to get it, says Premier Dennis King.

The Charlottetown water and sewer utility is offering options for flexible payments to people suffering financial difficulties during COVID-19.

The province announced $2 million to support early learning centres, staff and parents. The funding will ensure families won't have to pay fees while the centres are closed. The fund is expected to cover the next six weeks, starting March 20.

The province announced $500,000 in relief , including money for United Way, food banks, the Salvation Army and other helping organizations.

, including money for United Way, food banks, the Salvation Army and other helping organizations. Innovation PEI is providing self-employed Islanders $500 a week.

Small businesses affected are eligible for loans of up to $100,000.

Workers who continue to work but on reduced hours due to COVID-19 are eligible for a temporary $200 allowance per week.

per week. The province's largest landlord, the P.E.I. Housing Corporation, suspended evictions for six weeks as of March 17.

Maritime Electric has suspended disconnection for non-payment for two weeks. It began March 17.

Health

Education

Island schools and daycares will remain closed until at least May 11.

The Island's university and college students are back in class, but online.

While spending more time at home, Islanders are taking advantage of resources at provincial libraries, again, all online. The physical libraries are closed.

P.E.I. and Canada Student Loan repayments have been suspended for six months.

Travel

Any Islanders who have travelled out of province — whether experiencing symptoms or not — are required to self-isolate for 14 days following their return. This applies to people who have travelled internationally since March 8, and anyone who travelled to another province since March 21.

The P.E.I. government has published a list of flights suspected of being at risk for COVID-19.

Screening checkpoints are set up at the Confederation Bridge, Charlottetown airport and Souris ferry terminal.

The federal government has banned boats and cruise ships carrying more than 500 people from docking at Canadian ports until July .

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.

Practise physical distancing.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

