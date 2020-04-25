Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Saturday, April 25
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Saturday, April 25

The province says it is working on a plan to begin easing COVID-19 restrictions in May, but gatherings with people outside of your household is still not permitted for now, says the province's chief public health officer.

Details of P.E.I.'s ease-back plan expected in the coming week, premier says

A message above the Confederation Centre of the Arts says Take Care of Each Other. On Friday, the centre announced it was cancelling the Charlottetown Festival this season due to COVID-19 restrictions. (Shane Ross/CBC)

More details on P.E.I.'s plan to ease restrictions are expected in the coming week, said Premier Dennis King.

Some festivals and events will not go ahead this summer, including the Charlottetown Festival, ending the record-breaking run of 55 consecutive seasons for Anne of Green Gables — The Musical.

No decision has been made for Old Home Week, scheduled for August.

P.E.I. had not announced a positive case of COVID-19 since April 15. The total number of confirmed cases on P.E.I. remains at 26, with 24 considered recovered. Of the 26 cases, 15 are male and 11 female.

The P.E.I. government and Chief Public Health Office have not scheduled any COVID-19 briefings for this weekend, but that is subject to change.

Also in the news 

Further resources

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough.
  • Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.

How can I protect myself?

  • Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
  • Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.
  • Practise physical distancing.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

With files from Shane Ross

