COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Saturday, April 25

The province says it is working on a plan to begin easing COVID-19 restrictions in May, but gatherings with people outside of your household is still not permitted for now, said Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer.

More details on P.E.I.'s plan to ease restrictions are expected in the coming week, said Premier Dennis King.

Some festivals and events will not go ahead this summer, including the Charlottetown Festival, ending the record-breaking run of 55 consecutive seasons for Anne of Green Gables — The Musical.

No decision has been made for Old Home Week, scheduled for August.

P.E.I. had not announced a positive case of COVID-19 since April 15. The total number of confirmed cases on P.E.I. remains at 26, with 24 considered recovered. Of the 26 cases, 15 are male and 11 female.

The P.E.I. government and Chief Public Health Office have not scheduled any COVID-19 briefings for this weekend, but that is subject to change.

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

Here are charts tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.

A full list of COVID-19 cancellations can be viewed here. You can report closures on our cancellation hotline at 1-877-236-9350.

