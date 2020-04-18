The number of COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. remains at 26, as 43 more test results returned negative Saturday, according to a release from the province.

For the second weekend in a row, care packages containing potatoes and dairy products will be given out free at drive-thru locations set up by P.E.I. government, Amalgamated Dairies Limited and the P.E.I. Potato Board.

Last weekend, they were set up in Charlottetown and Summerside. Today, until 1 p.m., they will be held in three rural locations — Westisle Composite High School, Bluefield High School and Rodd Brudenell River Resort.

P.E.I. is in its second day under a state of emergency. It came into effect 8 a.m. Friday and will last until April 30 at 11:59 p.m., unless it is extended by an order in council. A state of emergency allows for enhanced controls and screening at points of entry to the province.

There is no COVID-19 briefing scheduled for Saturday with Dr. Heather Morrison, the chief public health officer, but that is subject to change.

In an interview with CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin Friday evening, Morrison said it is difficult to tell whether P.E.I. is over the peak, but officials are looking at how measures can be eased while protecting the most vulnerable people.

P.E.I. has 26 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and only one in the last nine days.

The province has had no hospitalizations due to the virus and lists 23 cases as recovered. More than 2,100 people have been tested.

Northumberland Ferries has delayed the start of its season until at least June 1.

The Prince Edward Island Fishermen's Association is taking a vote among its members on whether to delay the opening of lobster season to either May 6 or May 13.

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King says lobster fishermen are being asked to make an impossible choice and Ottawa needs to step up and support them.

