Resident of another province tests positive on P.E.I. for COVID-19

P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Office has confirmed one new positive case of COVID-19, but it won't be counted in the province's official tally.

That's because the man in his 60s is a resident of another Canadian province, whose case was detected here, so his illness will be counted in his home province.

A news release issued by Dr. Heather Morrison's office Friday says he recently travelled outside of Atlantic Canada and is now self-isolating. He is being contacted by public health officials every day, and they are carrying out contact tracing.

The man flew to P.E.I. from Montreal on Air Canada Flight AC8302 on Feb. 3. All other passengers on that flight should also be self-isolating, and are being asked to be on alert for symptoms developing.

With regard to a previously announced case, the release says, "Dr. Morrison is asking taxi drivers who picked up passengers from the Charlottetown Airport on February 1 between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. to closely monitor for symptoms, and if symptoms develop visit a drop-in testing clinic."

Prince Edward Island's official COVID-19 case count remains at 113 since the pandemic began. The province has three active cases as of Friday.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

