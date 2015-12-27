How P.E.I. is preparing for COVID-19

As COVID-19 cases turn up in more countries around the world, P.E.I. is making preparations for the novel coronavirus-caused illness showing up on the Island.

Marion Dowling, Health PEI's chief of nursing, professional practice, quality and patient experience, has been appointed to lead the COVID-19 preparedness and planning group. Dowling said the group has been looking to past experience.

"We're learned from our preparation during SARS, H1N1 and Ebola, and we've developed protocols and plans that we'll now be looking at, reviewing and activating them as we need to," said Dowling.

There are no cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I., and the risk is currently low, according to the chief public health office — which is in charge of monitoring. There have been a small number of tests done.

At this point, said Dowling, health professionals are watching for that potential first case. In terms of precautions, she said, COVID-19 is transmitted the same way as seasonal flu, so no real change is required.

"We're in the height of our flu season, so we're seeing those cases and the same precautions are in place," she said.

If you think you're sick

People with flu-like symptoms are being asked to call the 811 health information line or their primary health care provider for advice on how to seek help if you need it. Given the Island is in the middle of flu season, Dowling said you don't need to think you have COVID-19 in order to make that call.

"People should come to the hospital if they have an influenza-like illness and they feel extremely ill, or be calling 911 if they're seriously ill," she said.

Staff are getting reviews on the protocols for dealing with serious respiratory diseases, so they will be ready in the event of an outbreak, said Dowling. Equipment and facilities, such as infection control rooms in hospitals, are in place.

As of Thursday morning there are more than 30 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada, with most of them in Ontario and B.C.

