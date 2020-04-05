Island retailers permitted to waive paper bag fee during COVID-19 pandemic

Some retailers on P.E.I. who are still open for business have been given the option to waive the fee for paper bags during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under P.E.I.'s Plastic Bag Reduction Act, retailers must charge a minimum 15 cents for each paper bag.

On Friday, the province said it had agreed to allow retailers to waive the fee at the request of the Retail Council of Canada, based on health and safety concerns of customers and front-line employees.

Because P.E.I. no longer allows single-use plastic bags, the options are limited mainly to reusable bags or paper bags.

But with COVID-19, there were "heightened insecurities" with the quality and condition of the reusable bags being brought into the stores, said Jim Cormier, Atlantic director for the Retail Council of Canada.

"The customers were taking that next step of, well, if I'm not comfortable using the reusable bag and there is no plastic option and paper is the only option, why is it that the government is making me pay to use that option?" he said.

Employees are also reminding customers to wash their reusable bags, Cormier said.

Some may still charge

Some retailers may continue to charge for the paper bags.

"When you're going into stores in the near future you may see some retailers still choosing to charge that fee recognizing there is still an environmental footprint involved in producing a paper bag."

Darcie Lanthier of the Green Economy Network on P.E.I. said waiving the fee during the pandemic is a good idea.

"The novel coronavirus has a very short lifespan on paper bags," she said.

"They also stand up without tipping over and hold a lot of items."

