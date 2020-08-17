P.E.I.'s Pap screening clinics likely to reopen in September

Prince Edward Island health officials are hoping Pap screening clinics can resume operation in September — six months after they were shut because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They are just awaiting final approval from the service reinstatement team, the department that's making decisions on what happens when with regard to Island health care, says Marla Delaney, the provincial cancer co-ordinator with Health PEI.

"Paps are still available at your family physicians and nurse practitioners offices and through Women's Wellness," she said. "But the clinic itself wasn't operating."

Pap screening was being offered at the clinics in Charlottetown, Summerside, Montague, Souris, Tyne Valley, Lennox Island, Alberton, O'Leary and Tignish.

Women aged 25 and up should be getting Pap tests every three years, according to provincial guidelines updated this past spring.

Checking for abnormal cells

A Pap test removes a small sample of cells from the cervix so they can be examined for changes that could indicate the onset of cervical or vaginal cancer, or the presence of the human papillomavirus (HPV).

The P.E.I. clinics performing them were shut in March so that most of the staff could be diverted to COVID-19 response work.

Delaney said about 175 appointments were cancelled at that time and about 80 new requests have come in during the last few months.

Those who had appointments cancelled will be booked in first once the clinics reopen.

"Our goal is to have everything operational in September," Delaney said.

Women in more rural areas of the province will likely have faster access because demand isn't as high there.

Delaney noted that these clinics are aimed at women who are not at high risk for cancer and don't have symptoms. Anyone who had shown symptoms would have received care from other medical professionals while the clinics were shut.

