What you can do on P.E.I. when COVID-19 red phase restrictions end Thursday

P.E.I. is moving out of red phase pandemic restrictions Thursday morning.

The red phase was implemented at midnight Monday in response to a weekend outbreak that saw the number of active cases on the Island reach an all-time high. It included closing schools and non-essential businesses.

But extensive testing found no evidence of widespread community transmission, so the red phase will end at midnight Wednesday.

P.E.I. will return to circuit breaker restrictions, which were first implemented in late November and have had ongoing modifications.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison outlined the new rules during a briefing Wednesday.

Schools will reopen and daycares can operate at full capacity.

Households can gather, inside or outside, with up to six other people. Those people should remain consistent. Personal gatherings should be as small as possible.

Restaurant dining rooms can reopen. No more than 50 people will be allowed in a dining room, tables limited to six people, and they will close at 10 p.m.

Movie theatres, concerts and worship services may resume, with no more than 50 people in attendance.

Weddings and funerals may also have up to 50 people, but no receptions are permitted.

Gyms, fitness centres, museums and libraries may operate at 50 per cent capacity.

Retail stores, craft fairs, and markets can operate at 50 per cent capacity. Entrances and exits must be monitored.

Rehearsals and individual team practices are allowed within organized gathering limits but games, tournaments and competitions are not allowed.

Personal services may operate on appointment basis, provided masks are worn at all times by everyone.

Long-term care homes will have three partners in care and six designated visitors for residents.

Pending any further announcements, these restrictions will remain in place until 8 a.m., March 14.

