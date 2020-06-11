Phase 4 of reopening P.E.I. starts today: Here's what's changing
Here are some of the bigger changes for life on P.E.I. as Phase 4 of the lifting of pandemic restrictions starts.
Bigger gatherings, more personal services
Larger public gatherings are allowing, there are more personal services, and casinos are opening.
You can find a more detailed listing of the new guidelines and rules with public health advice on the provincial government web site.
