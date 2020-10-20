P.E.I. has 1 new case of COVID-19; worker travelled on Air Canada
Young woman who is Island's latest case at first tested negative
P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced a new case of COVID-19 on the Island at her regular weekly briefing Tuesday.
The new case is a woman in her 20s, a "rotational worker" who had travelled outside the Atlantic bubble for work purposes. She is self-isolating at home with mild symptoms, said Morrison, and contact tracing is complete.
All the patient's close contacts are also isolating, she added.
First test was negative
Morrison noted the woman's first COVID-19 test soon after she returned to the Island was negative, which she said is a demonstration that testing cannot replace other pandemic precautions, such as self-isolation after returning to the Atlantic bubble.
"P.E.I. continues to be at risk of importation of COVID-19," she said.
The worker's second test, conducted in the Day 4-7 window after her return to the Island, was positive for coronavirus.
The new case brings the number of active COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. to three. There have been a total of 64 cases on the Island since the pandemic began, all travel-related.
Morrison also issued a warning about two flights, both on Oct. 13, where there was a risk of transmission of COVID-19. Those flights were:
- AC 162 from Edmonton to Toronto.
- AC 7460 from Toronto to Charlottetown.
People who were on those flights should monitor themselves carefully for symptoms, Morrison said.
