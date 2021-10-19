P.E.I. to hold COVID-19 pandemic briefing

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison will present a briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday.

The briefing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. AT. You can watch the briefing live here or on the CBC P.E.I. Facebook page.

P.E.I.'s COVID-19 case count has been low in recent weeks. There have been fewer than 10 active cases since Oct. 5.

The province currently has eight active cases, and has seen a total of 328.