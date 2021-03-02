Chief public health officer to give P.E.I. pandemic briefing

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison will give a briefing on the pandemic Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.

The province has been holding briefings daily, sometimes more than one a day, since Friday, as it deals with an outbreak that has caused the most active COVID-19 cases the province has seen.

You can watch the briefing live here, or on the CBC P.E.I. Facebook page.

P.E.I. has had 136 cases of COVID-19, with 22 currently considered active. There have been no deaths and no hospitalizations.

More from CBC P.E.I.