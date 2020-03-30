P.E.I. Moving Forward plan update coming at briefing

A briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. Tuesday morning will include an update on the province's reopening plan, known as Moving Forward.

This is the first briefing for the province in two weeks, since the regular briefings from Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison were shifted to biweekly.

The premier's office has confirmed that the briefing will include an update on Moving Forward.

The reopening plan was released at the end of May, and is broken into five steps. Step 1 went into effect June 6, with larger private gatherings and more people allowed at a single restaurant table.

The next step, scheduled for June 27, would see P.E.I. opened up to travellers from Atlantic Canada.

The steps are tied to P.E.I. reaching certain percentages of people vaccinated, and Morrison has said that could see steps happening later or earlier, depending on conditions. The province recently announced it is getting more doses of vaccine this month than expected, which has led to hopes that reopening could be accelerated.

There have been 206 cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. and four are considered active. There have been no new cases since June 3.

