P.E.I. to hold COVID-19 pandemic briefing

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison will present a briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday.

The briefing is scheduled for 2 p.m. AT. You can watch the briefing live here or on the CBC P.E.I. Facebook page.

P.E.I. continues to post hundreds of new cases every day as the Omicron variant sweeps across the province. Testing facilities are stretched to the limit, and the actual number of cases is likely higher than what is being recorded.

There are currently seven people in hospital because of COVID-19, and 1,934 active cases. There have been a total of 4,401 recorded on P.E.I.