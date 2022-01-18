P.E.I. to hold COVID-19 pandemic briefing
P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison will present a briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday.
Watch the briefing live here
P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison will present a briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday.
The briefing is scheduled for 2 p.m. AT. You can watch the briefing live here or on the CBC P.E.I. Facebook page.
P.E.I. continues to post hundreds of new cases every day as the Omicron variant sweeps across the province. Testing facilities are stretched to the limit, and the actual number of cases is likely higher than what is being recorded.
There are currently seven people in hospital because of COVID-19, and 1,934 active cases. There have been a total of 4,401 recorded on P.E.I.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?