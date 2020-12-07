Chief public health officer to give P.E.I. pandemic briefing

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison will give a briefing on the pandemic Tuesday morning.

This is the regular, scheduled weekly briefing.

You can watch the briefing live here, or on the CBC P.E.I. Facebook page.

P.E.I. has had 91 cases of COVID-19, with seven currently considered active. There have been no deaths and no hospitalizations.

More from CBC P.E.I.